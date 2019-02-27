Cheesy Maple Mashed Potatoes

Cheesy Maple Mashed Potatoes
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:50 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 4 1/2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 potatoes)
  • 1 lb. strong cheddar cheese, grated (about 2 cups grated)
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup from Canada
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted, plus more for greasing pan
  • 1/3 cup breadcrumbs

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
  2. Fill large stockpot with water. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and potatoes. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender, 15-20 minutes. Strain and return potatoes to pot.
  3. To pot, add 1 1/2 cups cheese, milk, butter, maple syrup, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper; mash well to combine. Transfer to a greased baking dish.
  4. In a small bowl, mix remaining 1/2 cup cheese with breadcrumbs.
  5. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture evenly over mashed potatoes. Bake until top is golden, about 30 minutes.

