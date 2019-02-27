Cheesy Maple Mashed Potatoes
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:50 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 4 1/2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 potatoes)
- 1 lb. strong cheddar cheese, grated (about 2 cups grated)
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup from Canada
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted, plus more for greasing pan
- 1/3 cup breadcrumbs
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Fill large stockpot with water. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and potatoes. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender, 15-20 minutes. Strain and return potatoes to pot.
- To pot, add 1 1/2 cups cheese, milk, butter, maple syrup, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper; mash well to combine. Transfer to a greased baking dish.
- In a small bowl, mix remaining 1/2 cup cheese with breadcrumbs.
- Sprinkle bread crumb mixture evenly over mashed potatoes. Bake until top is golden, about 30 minutes.
