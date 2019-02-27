Chinese Five Spice & Maple Glazed Pork Chops
Yield: 6 Servings
Prep time:25 minutes
Marinade time:2 hours
Cooking time:22 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 6 top loin pork chops, 1 1/4–inch-thick
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup Chinese five-spice
- 2 tablespoons sea salt
- 1 tablespoon black pepper freshly ground
- 1/2 stick unsalted butter
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
Directions:
- To prepare the pork chops: Brush pork chops with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the five-spice powder evenly over pork chops. Place on a plate and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes before searing.
- To prepare the glaze: Melt butter in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add maple syrup and vinegar and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring often, until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Set aside.
- Preheat your oven to 350F. Add a little cooking oil to pan and heat over medium–high heat.
- When the oil begins to shimmer, sear the pork chops until brown, about 3 to 5 minutes each side. Place the pan in the oven and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the center of a chop reads 145ºF, about 10 to 12 minutes.
- During the last 3 minutes, reheat the maple sauce and brush both sides of the chops until well glazed.
- Remove pan from the oven and let stand for 3 minutes.
