Strawberry Avocado Salsa Bagel
Ingredients:
- 1 plain bagel, toasted
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, diced
- ½ jalapeño, diced
- 2 tablespoons red onion, diced
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
- ½ lime, juiced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 avocado, mashed
Directions:
- Combine strawberries, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, lime, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir to thoroughly combine. Spread mashed avocado on toasted bagel halves and top with strawberry salsa.
