Strawberry Avocado Salsa Bagel

By -
0
1

Strawberry Avocado Salsa Bagel

Ingredients:

  • 1 plain bagel, toasted
  • 1 cup fresh strawberries, diced
  • ½ jalapeño, diced
  • 2 tablespoons red onion, diced
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
  • ½ lime, juiced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 avocado, mashed

Directions:

  1. Combine strawberries, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, lime, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir to thoroughly combine. Spread mashed avocado on toasted bagel halves and top with strawberry salsa.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleCoconut Lemon Cookies
Next articleBarbecued Turkey Sandwiches

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.