Aioli
Yield: 1 cup
Ingredients:
- 4 or 5 fresh garlic cloves
- 1 egg yolk*
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- About 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Slice the garlic very thin. Pound the sliced garlic to a paste in a porcelain or marble mortar and pestle. There will be some small bits that do not completely break down. If you don’t have a mortar and pestle, mince the garlic very fine, then mash it well with the flat of a cleaver or large knife.
- Stir the egg yolk into the garlic paste and loosen the mixture with the lemon juice. Add the oil drop by drop at first, stirring continually. After about 1/8 cup of oil has been added, drizzle the oil in a thin stream, stirring continually.
- When the mayonnaise has emulsified, season with salt and pepper, and more lemon juice if desired.
- To make the mayonnaise in a food processor, add the garlic paste to the processor, then add the egg yolk and the lemon juice. Drizzle the oil through the feed tube in a thin stream until the mayonnaise emulsifies. Season with salt and pepper, and lemon juice.
- Store the mayonnaise in the refrigerator in a tightly-covered glass jar for 3 to 5 days. The flavor is best when the mayonnaise is fresh, but any left over is good in salads.
Note: Pasteurized eggs can be used to reduce the risk of Salmonella infection that can be associated with raw eggs.
