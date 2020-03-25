Aioli

Yield: 1 cup

Ingredients:

4 or 5 fresh garlic cloves

1 egg yolk*

1/4 cup olive oil

About 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Slice the garlic very thin. Pound the sliced garlic to a paste in a porcelain or marble mortar and pestle. There will be some small bits that do not completely break down. If you don’t have a mortar and pestle, mince the garlic very fine, then mash it well with the flat of a cleaver or large knife. Stir the egg yolk into the garlic paste and loosen the mixture with the lemon juice. Add the oil drop by drop at first, stirring continually. After about 1/8 cup of oil has been added, drizzle the oil in a thin stream, stirring continually. When the mayonnaise has emulsified, season with salt and pepper, and more lemon juice if desired. To make the mayonnaise in a food processor, add the garlic paste to the processor, then add the egg yolk and the lemon juice. Drizzle the oil through the feed tube in a thin stream until the mayonnaise emulsifies. Season with salt and pepper, and lemon juice. Store the mayonnaise in the refrigerator in a tightly-covered glass jar for 3 to 5 days. The flavor is best when the mayonnaise is fresh, but any left over is good in salads.

Note: Pasteurized eggs can be used to reduce the risk of Salmonella infection that can be associated with raw eggs.

