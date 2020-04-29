Beef, Bean and Crimini Mushroom Stew
Courtesy of: Cleveland Clinic clevelandclinic.org
Ingredients:
- Olive oil cooking spray
- 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- 2 pounds rump or top sirloin, all fat removed, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 medium onions, coarsely chopped
- 3/4 pound cremini mushrooms
- 12 ounce baby carrots with 1/2-inch greens
- 3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
- 1 1/2 cups dry full-bodied red wine
- 2 cups reduced sodium beef broth
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, optional
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, or to taste
- One 14 1/2-ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with juice
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into strips
- 1 pound green beans, ends snipped, sliced on the diagonal into 1-inch pieces
- One 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- One 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
Directions:
- Coat a Dutch oven with cooking spray and add the oil. Heat over medium-high heat. Dry the meat on paper towels. Add to the pot and brown on all sides. Remove to a bowl.
- Lower heat to medium. Add the onions, mushrooms, carrots and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Return the beef to the pot and add the wine and beef broth. Add the thyme, salt (if using), pepper, tomatoes with juice, tomato paste and bay leaves. Bring to a boil; lower heat, cover and simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, until beef is tender, adding water as needed.
- Add the red bell pepper, green beans, kidney beans and cannellini beans. Continue to cook for 10 minutes. If the stew is too thick, add up to 1/2 cup additional wine or water to obtain desired consistency.
- Just before serving, discard the bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Ladle into bowls and serve hot.
