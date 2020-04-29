Beef, Bean and Crimini Mushroom Stew

Beef, Bean and Crimini Mushroom Stew

Courtesy of: Cleveland Clinic clevelandclinic.org

Ingredients:

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 pounds rump or top sirloin, all fat removed, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 medium onions, coarsely chopped
  • 3/4 pound cremini mushrooms
  • 12 ounce baby carrots with 1/2-inch greens
  • 3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups dry full-bodied red wine
  • 2 cups reduced sodium beef broth
  • 4 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, optional
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, or to taste
  • One 14 1/2-ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with juice
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into strips
  • 1 pound green beans, ends snipped, sliced on the diagonal into 1-inch pieces
  • One 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • One 15-ounce can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

Directions:

  1. Coat a Dutch oven with cooking spray and add the oil. Heat over medium-high heat. Dry the meat on paper towels. Add to the pot and brown on all sides. Remove to a bowl.
  2. Lower heat to medium. Add the onions, mushrooms, carrots and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Return the beef to the pot and add the wine and beef broth. Add the thyme, salt (if using), pepper, tomatoes with juice, tomato paste and bay leaves. Bring to a boil; lower heat, cover and simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, until beef is tender, adding water as needed.
  3. Add the red bell pepper, green beans, kidney beans and cannellini beans. Continue to cook for 10 minutes. If the stew is too thick, add up to 1/2 cup additional wine or water to obtain desired consistency.
  4. Just before serving, discard the bay leaves and thyme sprigs. Ladle into bowls and serve hot.

