Sheet Pan London Broil
Submitted by: Tammy Reese of North Lima, OH
Ingredients:
- 1.5 – 2 lb. London broil
Marinade:
- 1/2 cup of olive oil
- zest of one large lemon
- 3 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tbsp. Tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)
- 1 Tbsp. dried thyme
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp. chili pepper sauce (sriracha)
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Roasted Potatoes and Broccoli:
- 3 Tbsp of oil, (divided – 1 Tbsp & 2 Tbsp.)
- 1/2 tsp salt (divided in half)
- 1/2 tsp pepper (divided in half)
- 1 bag of mini multicolored potatoes
- 1 bag of frozen broccoli florets
Lemon-Garlic Aioli:
- 1/2 cup of mayonnaise
- juice of one large lemon
- 1 Tbsp of Garlic powder or 1 tsp of minced garlic
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp pepper
- 1/4 tsp sugar
Directions:
- In a bowl, mix all of the marinade ingredients together. Place London Broil in a 1-gallon storage bag. Pour marinade over and turn to make sure it is evenly covered. Marinade in the refrigerator for 4 – 24 hours.
- Line a large rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. If using aluminum foil, spray with cooking spray. Place oven rack on the highest level, approx. 6-8 inches from the broiler. Preheat broiler to 500˚F or its high setting.
- In a bowl, toss potatoes with 2 Tbsp of oil, and half of the salt and pepper. Spread potatoes evenly on the sheet pan. Broil for 5 minutes.
- While the potatoes are cooking, remove the London broil from the marinade and pat dry. Discard the remaining marinade. In a microwave-safe bowl, place the frozen broccoli. Microwave for 2 minutes to thaw but not to completely cook. Mix broccoli with the remaining tablespoon of oil and salt and pepper. Set aside.
- When the potatoes have cooked for 5 minutes, move them to the sides of the pan and place the London broil in the center of the pan with the potatoes around it. Broil for 3 minutes.
- Remove the sheet pan from the oven, pour the broccoli around the London broil mixing with the potatoes. Broil for 5-10 minutes or until the potatoes are fork-tender and the London broil is 125 degrees for medium-rare (about 5 minutes), 140 degrees for medium-well (about 8 minutes), and 160 degrees for well done (about 10 minutes). Remove the pan from the oven and let the meat rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing.
- While the meat is resting, mix the aioli ingredients together, whisking to remove any lumps. Serve London Broil, potatoes and broccoli with the aioli.
