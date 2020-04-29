Sheet Pan London Broil

Submitted by: Tammy Reese of North Lima, OH

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 – 2 lb. London broil

Marinade:

  • 1/2 cup of olive oil
  • zest of one large lemon
  • 3 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. Tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)
  • 1 Tbsp. dried thyme
  • 1 Tbsp minced garlic
  • 1 tsp. chili pepper sauce (sriracha)
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Roasted Potatoes and Broccoli:

  • 3 Tbsp of oil, (divided – 1 Tbsp & 2 Tbsp.)
  • 1/2 tsp salt (divided in half)
  • 1/2 tsp pepper (divided in half)
  • 1 bag of mini multicolored potatoes
  • 1 bag of frozen broccoli florets

Lemon-Garlic Aioli:

  • 1/2 cup of mayonnaise
  • juice of one large lemon
  • 1 Tbsp of Garlic powder or 1 tsp of minced garlic
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp pepper
  • 1/4 tsp sugar

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, mix all of the marinade ingredients together. Place London Broil in a 1-gallon storage bag. Pour marinade over and turn to make sure it is evenly covered.  Marinade in the refrigerator for 4 – 24 hours.
  2. Line a large rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil. If using aluminum foil, spray with cooking spray.  Place oven rack on the highest level, approx. 6-8 inches from the broiler. Preheat broiler to 500˚F or its high setting. 
  3. In a bowl, toss potatoes with 2 Tbsp of oil, and half of the salt and pepper.  Spread potatoes evenly on the sheet pan.  Broil for 5 minutes.
  4. While the potatoes are cooking, remove the London broil from the marinade and pat dry.  Discard the remaining marinade. In a microwave-safe bowl, place the frozen broccoli. Microwave for 2 minutes to thaw but not to completely cook.  Mix broccoli with the remaining tablespoon of oil and salt and pepper. Set aside.
  5. When the potatoes have cooked for 5 minutes, move them to the sides of the pan and place the London broil in the center of the pan with the potatoes around it.  Broil for 3 minutes.
  6. Remove the sheet pan from the oven, pour the broccoli around the London broil mixing with the potatoes. Broil for 5-10 minutes or until the potatoes are fork-tender and the London broil is 125 degrees for medium-rare (about 5 minutes), 140 degrees for medium-well (about 8 minutes), and 160 degrees for well done (about 10 minutes).  Remove the pan from the oven and let the meat rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing.
  7. While the meat is resting, mix the aioli ingredients together, whisking to remove any lumps. Serve London Broil, potatoes and broccoli with the aioli.

