Beef Burgundy
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/3 cup flour
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 beef bouillon cubes
- 2 cups hot water
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 1-1/2 cups Burgundy or Pinot Noir
- 1/2 pound small white onions
- 4 carrots, finely chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced
- Egg noodles or rice (optional)
Directions:
- Coat the beef with the flour.
- In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the meat and brown quickly over high heat. Transfer the meat to a slow cooker.
- Dissolve the bouillon cubes in the hot water. Add to the pot with the garlic, tomato paste, Burgundy, onions, carrots, herbs, and sugar. Stir gently. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 7 hours.
- Just before serving, melt the butter in a pan and cook the mushrooms until golden. Add them to the beef.
- Serve over egg noodles or rice, if desired. Beef Burgundy can be made the day before serving and reheated.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!