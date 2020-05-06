Orange Rice Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cooked, cooled brown rice
- 1⁄2 cup celery, diced
- 3⁄4 cup raisins or other dried fruit
- 1⁄4 cup chopped nuts
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp. orange juice or vinegar
- 1⁄4 cup parsley, chopped or 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 3 green onions, washed and thinly sliced
- 1 can (15 ounces) mandarin oranges with juice
- 1⁄4 tsp. each salt and pepper
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together in medium-sized bowl. Chill for an hour to allow flavors to blend. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
VARIATION: Try adding 2/3 cup diced green peppers or other crunchy vegetables.
