Beef Stroganoff
Courtesy of: American Diabetes Association
Ingredients:
- 5 oz whole grain egg noodles (uncooked)
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 lb. beef tenderloin (sliced into 2-inch strips)
- 1 1/2 cups white (button) mushrooms (sliced)
- 1/2 cup minced onion
- 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 (14.5-oz) can low sodium beef broth
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
- Cook noodles according to package directions.
- Add oil to a large sauté pan over high heat. Add meat and sauté for about 3 minutes. Remove meat from pan. Add mushrooms and onion and sauté for 5 minutes or until beginning to brown.
- Add flour and cook for 1 minute. Add wine to deglaze pan; cook for 2 minutes. Add Dijon mustard and beef broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add beef and any juices back to broth and simmer for 3 more minutes. Add sour cream, salt (optional), and pepper; simmer for 30 seconds.
- Serve over egg noodles.
