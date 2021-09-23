Country Broccoli Pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 cups Flour
  • 1/4 tsp. Salt
  • 1/3 cup Butter-flavored Shortening
  • 4–5 Tbsp. Ice Water
  • 1 cup Onion, chopped
  • 3 Tbsp. Butter
  • 4 Eggs – lightly beaten
  • 4 1/2 cups Broccoli – fresh, chopped, blanched and drained
  • 1 cup Mozzarella Cheese – shredded
  • 1 cup Colby Jack Cheese – shredded
  • 15 oz. Ricotta Cheese
  • 1/3 cup Parmesan Cheese
  • 1/4 tsp. Pepper – ground
  • 1/4 cup Bacon, finely chopped and fried crisp

Directions:

  1. Combine the flour, salt and shortening in a medium mixing bowl. Mix until coarse crumbs form. Gradually add 4 to 5 Tbsp. of ice water until moistened. Roll out on a well floured surface until 1 1/2 inches larger than the pan. Place crust in a 9 inch deep dish pie pan. Trim edges and crimp edges. Use excess dough to make pastry shapes to decorate top if desired. Set shell aside.
  2. In a large skillet, sauté onion in butter over medium heat until tender. Place onion into a large mixing bowl. Add eggs, broccoli, cheeses, pepper and bacon. Stir well. Pour into the prepared pie shell.
  3. Bake in a 350ºF oven for 50 to 55 minutes or until a knife comes out clean when inserted into the center. Bake pastry cut-outs until lightly browned. Decorate top with pastry or cheese cut-outs if desired. Serve warm.

