Beef & Vegetable Fried Rice

By -
0
37

Beef & Vegetable Fried Rice

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 2 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1 tsp. grated fresh ginger or 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 package (6 ounces) frozen pea pods
  • 3 cups cold cooked rice
  • 3 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 2 tsp. sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

Directions:

  1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot.
  2. Add ground beef, garlic and ginger; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, as necessary.
  3. Heat 2 tablespoons water in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add bell pepper and pea pods; cook 3 minutes or until pepper is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice, soy sauce and sesame oil.
  4. Return beef to skillet; heat through. Stir in onions.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.