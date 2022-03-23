Beef & Vegetable Fried Rice
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. grated fresh ginger or 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 package (6 ounces) frozen pea pods
- 3 cups cold cooked rice
- 3 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
Directions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot.
- Add ground beef, garlic and ginger; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, as necessary.
- Heat 2 tablespoons water in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add bell pepper and pea pods; cook 3 minutes or until pepper is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice, soy sauce and sesame oil.
- Return beef to skillet; heat through. Stir in onions.
