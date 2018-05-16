Skillet Lasagna

By -
0
1

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb extra lean ground beef chuck or round
  • 2 green bell peppers chopped
  • 1 1/2 tsp garlic cloves minced
  • 1/4 onion chopped
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans unsalted tomato sauce
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 cup Italian dressing reduced fat
  • 1 10 ounce package oven ready wheat lasagna noodles broken into quarters
  • 3/4 cup shredded, reduced fat mozzerella cheese

Directions:

  1. In a large sauce pan, brown meat and drain excess fat.
  2. Add peppers, onion, garlic, tomato sauce, water, and dressing and bring to a boil.
  3. Stir in noodles and cover. Cook on medium heat 10 to 15 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring often.
  4. Remove from heat and sprinkle with cheese; cover and let stand 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.