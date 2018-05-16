Ingredients:
- 1 lb extra lean ground beef chuck or round
- 2 green bell peppers chopped
- 1 1/2 tsp garlic cloves minced
- 1/4 onion chopped
- 2 (15 ounce) cans unsalted tomato sauce
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup Italian dressing reduced fat
- 1 10 ounce package oven ready wheat lasagna noodles broken into quarters
- 3/4 cup shredded, reduced fat mozzerella cheese
Directions:
- In a large sauce pan, brown meat and drain excess fat.
- Add peppers, onion, garlic, tomato sauce, water, and dressing and bring to a boil.
- Stir in noodles and cover. Cook on medium heat 10 to 15 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring often.
- Remove from heat and sprinkle with cheese; cover and let stand 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
