Black Magic Chocolate Cake

Yield: 1 cake

Originally published on May 13, 1948.

Ingredients:

2 cups sifted cake flour

3/4 tsp. salt

4 squares unsweetened chocolate

4 Tbsp. butter or other shortening

2 cups sugar

2 egg yolks, unbeaten

1 3/4 cups milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. soda

Directions:

Sift flour once, measure into sifter, add salt, and set sifter aside. Melt chocolate and shortening over hot water. Turn into mixing bowl or electric mixing bowl. Cool to room temperature (this is important). Then add sugar and mix well. Mix together egg yolks and 1 cup of the milk; add to chocolate mixture and blend. Sift in flour, mix until all flour is dampened, then beat 1 minute at low speed of electric mixer or about 150 strokes by hand. Add vanilla and 1/2 cup more of the milk; stir until smooth. Dissolve soda in the remaining 1/4 cup milk. Stir into the batter quickly and thoroughly (batter will be thin). Turn into two 9-inch layer pans which have been lined on bottoms with paper, then greased. Bake in moderate oven (350°F.) 30 minutes, or until done. or bake in 13x9x2-inch pan 45 minutes., or until done. Frost as desired.

Note: This cake may be mixed completely in a 2-quart double boiler. Melt the chocolate and shortening in a double boiler and cool to room temperature. Proceed with mixing as directed above, using double boiler instead of a bowl. Bake as directed above.

