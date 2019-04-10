Onion Soup with Cheese

Originally published on February 16, 1945.

Ingredients:

  • 4 large onions
  • 4 Tbsp. butter or other fat
  • 4 cups meat stock
  • Croutons or squares of toast
  • cheese

Directions:

  1. Brown finely sliced onions in butter or other fat.
  2. Add the meat stock, or bouillon cubes, and boil the soup until the onions are tender.
  3. Just before serving, float toast rounds on top of the soup and sprinkle cheese over them. A cheese such as Parmesan is recommended.

