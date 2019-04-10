Onion Soup with Cheese
Originally published on February 16, 1945.
Ingredients:
- 4 large onions
- 4 Tbsp. butter or other fat
- 4 cups meat stock
- Croutons or squares of toast
- cheese
Directions:
- Brown finely sliced onions in butter or other fat.
- Add the meat stock, or bouillon cubes, and boil the soup until the onions are tender.
- Just before serving, float toast rounds on top of the soup and sprinkle cheese over them. A cheese such as Parmesan is recommended.
