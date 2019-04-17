Orange Nut Bread
Yield: 1 Loaf
Prep time:30 minutes
Cooking time:70 minutes
Total time:1 hour 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons solid shortening
- 1 egg
- 3/4 cup milk
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 4 tablespoons grated orange rind
- 3 cups flour
- 3-1/2 tablespoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 3/4 cup chopped nuts
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9 x 5 x 3″ loaf pan.
- Mix the sugar, shortening, and egg together thoroughly. Stir in the milk, orange juice and rind. Sift together and stir in the flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Blend in the nuts.
- Pour into the greased pan and let stand for 20 minutes. Bake for 60-70 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!