Blue Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Mushrooms
Originally published on: December 24, 2009
Ingredients:
- 3 strips bacon
- 6 large mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 onion, diced
- 1 clove garlic, sliced
- 3 oz. cream cheese
- 3 oz. blue cheese
- 1/3 cup bread crumbs
Directions:
- Cook bacon strips in a large skillet over medium heat until crispy; drain on paper towels. While the bacon is cooking, remove stems from the mushrooms. Set caps aside, and chop stems.
- Add butter to skillet with bacon grease. When melted, stir in mushroom stems, onion, and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently until the onions caramelize, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small baking dish with cooking spray.
- Once onion mixture has reached a deep, rich brown color, place into a blender along with bacon, cream cheese, blue cheese, and bread crumbs. Blend on low until ingredients are roughly chopped and evenly combined.
- Stuff cheese mixture into mushroom caps and place into prepared baking dish. Bake until bubbly and lightly browned, 10 – 15 minutes.
