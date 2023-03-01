White Wine Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 lg. shallot, minced
- 2 sprigs parsley
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 3 Tbsp. chicken bouillon dissolved in 2 cups water
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, plus additional as needed
- 2 Tbsp. butter, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. flour
- Ground black pepper.
Directions:
- Combine the shallot, parsley sprigs, bay leaf and white wine in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the wine is reduced by half, to about 1/4 cup.
- Reduce the heat to medium and add the bouillon and kosher salt, whisking until dissolved. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook, keeping it at just a simmer, for 15 minutes.
- While the sauce simmers, combine the butter and flour in a small bowl and blend them into a paste.
- At the end of the 15 minutes, whisk the flour paste into the sauce until it dissolves completely.
- Simmer for 2-3 more minutes, whisking constantly, until the sauce has thickened.
- Season to taste with more salt and a few grinds of pepper.
- Strain the sauce through a sieve and reheat gently before serving.
