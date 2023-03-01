White Wine Sauce

White Wine Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 lg. shallot, minced
  • 2 sprigs parsley
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 3 Tbsp. chicken bouillon dissolved in 2 cups water
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, plus additional as needed
  • 2 Tbsp. butter, at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. flour
  • Ground black pepper.

Directions:

  1. Combine the shallot, parsley sprigs, bay leaf and white wine in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until the wine is reduced by half, to about 1/4 cup.
  2. Reduce the heat to medium and add the bouillon and kosher salt, whisking until dissolved. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook, keeping it at just a simmer, for 15 minutes.
  3. While the sauce simmers, combine the butter and flour in a small bowl and blend them into a paste.
  4. At the end of the 15 minutes, whisk the flour paste into the sauce until it dissolves completely.
  5. Simmer for 2-3 more minutes, whisking constantly, until the sauce has thickened.
  6. Season to taste with more salt and a few grinds of pepper.
  7. Strain the sauce through a sieve and reheat gently before serving.

