Slow Cooker French Toast Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf of bread, diced
- 8 eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Topping:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- Dash of nutmeg
Directions:
- Whisk together eggs, milk and cinnamon and pour over diced bread in a large bowl. Cover and let it soak overnight in the fridge or at least 4 hours.
- When ready to bake spray the inside of the crockpot(4-6 quart sized works best) to avoid sticking. Pour in bread mix.
- In a small bowl mix together butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans and nutmeg. Crumble on top of the bread mix.
- Cover and cook on Low for 4 hours, or if you are in a hurry, on High for 2 hours. Let sit for 15-20 minutes and serve. Serves 6
