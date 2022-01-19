Slow Cooker French Toast Casserole

Slow Cooker French Toast Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf of bread, diced
  • 8 eggs
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Topping:

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • Dash of nutmeg

Directions:

  1. Whisk together eggs, milk and cinnamon and pour over diced bread in a large bowl. Cover and let it soak overnight in the fridge or at least 4 hours.
  2. When ready to bake spray the inside of the crockpot(4-6 quart sized works best) to avoid sticking. Pour in bread mix.
  3. In a small bowl mix together butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, pecans and nutmeg. Crumble on top of the bread mix.
  4. Cover and cook on Low for 4 hours, or if you are in a hurry, on High for 2 hours. Let sit for 15-20 minutes and serve. Serves 6

