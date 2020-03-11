Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients:

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tubes refrigerated crescent rolls, 8 oz. each
  • ½ pound breakfast sausage
  • 1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced
  • ½ cup onion, chopped
  • ½ cup green pepper, chopped
  • ½ cup tomatoes, chopped
  • 4 eggs, well beaten
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray a cookie sheet.
  2. Press crescent rolls onto the cookie sheet with fingers to create one even sheet of dough. Pinch up the edges to hold toppings.
  3. In a skillet, brown sausage and drain. Sprinkle sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and tomatoes evenly over the dough. Pour eggs over top and sprinkle with cheese.
  4. Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Cut into squares with a pizza cutter and serve.

