Breakfast Pizza
Ingredients:
- Cooking spray
- 2 tubes refrigerated crescent rolls, 8 oz. each
- ½ pound breakfast sausage
- 1 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced
- ½ cup onion, chopped
- ½ cup green pepper, chopped
- ½ cup tomatoes, chopped
- 4 eggs, well beaten
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray a cookie sheet.
- Press crescent rolls onto the cookie sheet with fingers to create one even sheet of dough. Pinch up the edges to hold toppings.
- In a skillet, brown sausage and drain. Sprinkle sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and tomatoes evenly over the dough. Pour eggs over top and sprinkle with cheese.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Cut into squares with a pizza cutter and serve.
