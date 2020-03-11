Texas-Style Egg & Potato Skillet
Ingredients:
- 4 thick slices bacon (4 oz.), chopped
- 1 medium baking potato, diced (1/2-inch)
- 8 EGGS, beaten
- 1/2 cup pico de gallo OR chunky salsa
- 1/2 cup shredded smoked Cheddar cheese (2 oz.)
- 6 white OR whole wheat flour tortillas (8-inch), warmed, OPTIONAL
Directions:
- COOK bacon in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until edges begin to brown. POUR OFF drippings.
- ADD potato; COOK and STIR until potato is tender and browned and bacon is crisp, 6 to 8 minutes.
- POUR eggs over mixture in skillet. As eggs begin to set, GENTLY PULL the eggs across the pan with an inverted turner, forming large soft curds. CONTINUE cooking – pulling, lifting and folding eggs – until thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly.
- STIR IN pico de gallo; HEAT through. SPRINKLE with cheese. SERVE with tortillas, if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!