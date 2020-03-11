Texas-Style Egg & Potato Skillet

Texas-Style Egg & Potato Skillet

Ingredients:

  • 4 thick slices bacon (4 oz.), chopped
  • 1 medium baking potato, diced (1/2-inch)
  • 8 EGGS, beaten
  • 1/2 cup pico de gallo OR chunky salsa
  • 1/2 cup shredded smoked Cheddar cheese (2 oz.)
  • 6 white OR whole wheat flour tortillas (8-inch), warmed, OPTIONAL

Directions:

  1. COOK bacon in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until edges begin to brown. POUR OFF drippings.
  2. ADD potato; COOK and STIR until potato is tender and browned and bacon is crisp, 6 to 8 minutes.
  3. POUR eggs over mixture in skillet. As eggs begin to set, GENTLY PULL the eggs across the pan with an inverted turner, forming large soft curds. CONTINUE cooking – pulling, lifting and folding eggs – until thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly.
  4. STIR IN pico de gallo; HEAT through. SPRINKLE with cheese. SERVE with tortillas, if desired. 

