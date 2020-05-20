Breakfast Quesadilla

By -
0
25

Breakfast Quesadilla

Ingredients:

  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup canned green chiles
  • 4 eggs (beaten)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 2 10-inch whole wheat flour tortillas
  • 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, or use Mexican blend, Monterey Jack, or pepper jack (reduced fat)
  • 4 slices turkey bacon (cooked crisp and crumbled)

Directions:

  1. Coat a small skillet lightly with cooking spray. Saute green chiles over medium-low heat for 1-2 minutes.
  2. Add beaten eggs and cook, stirring, until scrambled and set. Season with pepper.
  3. Coat a second, large skillet lightly with cooking spray. Place one tortilla in the skillet and cook over medium heat until air bubbles begin to form, about 1 minute. Flip tortilla over and cook for 1 minutes more (do not let tortilla get crispy).
  4. Spread half the cheese evenly over the tortilla, covering to the edges. Reduce heat to low.
  5. Quickly arrange half the cooked bacon and half the egg mixture over the cheese. Cook until the cheese starts to melt, about 1 minute.
  6. Fold tortilla in half to create a half-moon shape. Flip folded tortilla over and cook until it is lightly toasted and the cheese filling is completely melted, 1-2 minutes. Transfer quesadilla to a cutting board.
  7. Recoat the skillet with cooking spray, and repeat with the second tortilla and remaining cheese, bacon, and egg mixture.
  8. Cut each quesadilla into 3 wedges and serve immediately with fresh salsa.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleCream Cheese Whipped Potatoes
Next articleMexican Rice

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.