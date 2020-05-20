Breakfast Quesadilla
Ingredients:
- nonstick cooking spray
- 1/4 cup canned green chiles
- 4 eggs (beaten)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 10-inch whole wheat flour tortillas
- 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, or use Mexican blend, Monterey Jack, or pepper jack (reduced fat)
- 4 slices turkey bacon (cooked crisp and crumbled)
Directions:
- Coat a small skillet lightly with cooking spray. Saute green chiles over medium-low heat for 1-2 minutes.
- Add beaten eggs and cook, stirring, until scrambled and set. Season with pepper.
- Coat a second, large skillet lightly with cooking spray. Place one tortilla in the skillet and cook over medium heat until air bubbles begin to form, about 1 minute. Flip tortilla over and cook for 1 minutes more (do not let tortilla get crispy).
- Spread half the cheese evenly over the tortilla, covering to the edges. Reduce heat to low.
- Quickly arrange half the cooked bacon and half the egg mixture over the cheese. Cook until the cheese starts to melt, about 1 minute.
- Fold tortilla in half to create a half-moon shape. Flip folded tortilla over and cook until it is lightly toasted and the cheese filling is completely melted, 1-2 minutes. Transfer quesadilla to a cutting board.
- Recoat the skillet with cooking spray, and repeat with the second tortilla and remaining cheese, bacon, and egg mixture.
- Cut each quesadilla into 3 wedges and serve immediately with fresh salsa.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!