Mexican Rice

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 cups rice, long-grain white, uncooked
  • 3 cups chicken broth, low-sodium
  • 1 1/2 cups onion (white, finely chopped)
  • 2 teaspoon garlic (minced)
  • 1 can Mexican or Italian style tomatoes (14 1/2 ounce)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 green bell pepper (seeded and chopped)

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Saute the rice until just golden, about 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of chicken broth if moisture is needed.
  2. Add onions and garlic and saute for a minute or two. Stir in the tomatoes and their juice, the rest of the chicken broth, salt and bell pepper. Bring to a boil.
  3. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until the broth is absorbed.

