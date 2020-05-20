Mexican Rice
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 cups rice, long-grain white, uncooked
- 3 cups chicken broth, low-sodium
- 1 1/2 cups onion (white, finely chopped)
- 2 teaspoon garlic (minced)
- 1 can Mexican or Italian style tomatoes (14 1/2 ounce)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 green bell pepper (seeded and chopped)
Directions:
- Heat oil in medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Saute the rice until just golden, about 5 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of chicken broth if moisture is needed.
- Add onions and garlic and saute for a minute or two. Stir in the tomatoes and their juice, the rest of the chicken broth, salt and bell pepper. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until the broth is absorbed.
