Shepherd’s Pie with Parmesan Potato Crust
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 med. onion, diced
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. rosemary
- 3 Tbsp. flour
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- 1 cup hot water
- 9 oz. fresh baby spinach, stems trimmed
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shaved or shredded
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 F and spray a large pie dish with non-stick spray.
- Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and add cold salted water to cover them. Bring the water to a boil over medium heat. Cook the potatoes, partially covered, until they are tender, about 12 minutes.
- While the potatoes are cooking, heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil, then the onion, and cook, stirring, until the onion begins to soften, about two minutes.
- Reduce the heat to medium and stir in the ground beef, garlic, rosemary, flour and tomato paste and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the beef is mostly browned, about 3 minutes.
- Deglaze pan, scraping up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the stock is the consistency of gravy, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the spinach, a handful at a time and cook until the spinach is just wilted. Taste the gravy and season as needed with salt and pepper.
- When the potatoes are done cooking, drain them in a sieve and then return them to the pan. Add the butter and some of the milk and mash until the potatoes are relatively smooth, adding more milk as needed.
- Stir in Parmesan cheese to taste and season the potatoes with salt and pepper. Stir in the egg.
- Transfer the beef and spinach mixture, along with all of the gravy, to the pie dish.
- Spread the potatoes on top and set the dish on a baking sheet.
- Bake the pie until the potatoes and filling are heated through and the top is golden brown, about 25-30 minutes.
SHEPHERD’S PIE ???? SHOULD BE COWBOY PIE WITH BEEF. LAMB IN SHEPHERDS PIE. WE LAMB PRODUCERS IN PA NEED ALL THE HELP WE CAN GET PROMOTING LAMB. THIS DID NOT HELP !