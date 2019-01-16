Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Makes: 4 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup carrot, shredded
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons margarine or butter
- 2 cups broth, any flavor
- 2 cups broccoli, chopped (fresh or frozen)
- 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk
- 1⁄4 cup flour
- 1 cup shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
- 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, saute onion and carrot in margarine or butter until onions begin to brown. Add broth and broccoli. Simmer until broccoli is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
- In another container, slowly stir the milk into the flour until smooth.
- Stir the milk mixture into the soup. Bring to a boil and continue stirring until slightly thickened, 3-5 minutes.
- Add cheese and pepper. Heat over low heat until cheese is melted. Serve hot.
