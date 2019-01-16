Broccoli Cheddar Soup

A bowl of broccoli cheddar soup with cheese, carrots, broccoli and a grater in the background
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Makes: 4 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 cup carrot, shredded
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons margarine or butter
  • 2 cups broth, any flavor
  • 2 cups broccoli, chopped (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 cup nonfat or 1% milk
  • 1⁄4 cup flour
  • 1 cup shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, saute onion and carrot in margarine or butter until onions begin to brown.  Add broth and broccoli.  Simmer until broccoli is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
  2. In another container, slowly stir the milk into the flour until smooth. 
  3. Stir the milk mixture into the soup.  Bring to a boil and continue stirring until slightly thickened, 3-5 minutes.
  4. Add cheese and pepper.  Heat over low heat until cheese is melted.  Serve hot.

