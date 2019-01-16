Prep time:2 hours
Makes: 4 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 cucumber
- 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes w/juice
- 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder or 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- Wash the pepper and cucumber, then peel the cucumber. Chop the pepper and cucumber very finely.
- In a medium bowl, add the rest of the ingredients to the vegetables.
- Refrigerate for at least two hours before serving. Serve cold.
