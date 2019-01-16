Great Gazpacho Soup

A bowl of Gazpacho Soup with lemon, green pepper and cucumber in the background
Great Gazpacho Soup
Prep time:2 hours
Makes: 4 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 green bell pepper
  • 1 cucumber
  • 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes w/juice
  • 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder or 4 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

  1. Wash the pepper and cucumber, then peel the cucumber. Chop the pepper and cucumber very finely.
  2. In a medium bowl, add the rest of the ingredients to the vegetables.
  3. Refrigerate for at least two hours before serving. Serve cold. 

