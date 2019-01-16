Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Makes: 10 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 zucchini, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 can (15.5 ounces) refried beans
- 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes
- 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
- 2 cans (15.5 ounces) corn
- 1 can (15.5 ounces) black beans, reduced sodium
- 2 Tablespoons taco seasoning
Directions:
- Sauté onion and zucchini in oil until soft.
- Add refried beans and stir to break up beans.
- Add tomatoes, corn, black beans and taco seasoning.
- Simmer over medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
