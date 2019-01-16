Burrito Soup

By -
0
27
Two Bowls of Burrito Soup with tortillas
Burrito Soup
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Makes: 10 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 zucchini, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 can (15.5 ounces) refried beans
  • 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes
  • 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cans (15.5 ounces) corn
  • 1 can (15.5 ounces) black beans, reduced sodium
  • 2 Tablespoons taco seasoning

Directions:

  1. Sauté onion and zucchini in oil until soft.
  2. Add refried beans and stir to break up beans.
  3. Add tomatoes, corn, black beans and taco seasoning.
  4. Simmer over medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.