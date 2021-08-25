Smoked Turkey, Veggie and Orzo Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 c. Orzo
- 1 cup fresh Broccoli Florets
- 1 cup fresh Cauliflower Florets
- 1 cup Smoked Turkey, cut thick, diced into 1/2 inch cubes
- 2 Tbsp. Roasted Red Peppers – jarred or freshly roasted, diced
- 2 Tbsp. Granulated Sugar
- 2 Tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar
- 2 tsp. Whole Grain Mustard
- 1/8 tsp. Granulated Garlic
- 1/8 tsp. Dry Mustard
- 1/8 tsp. Dried Basil
- Pinch Oregano, optional
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
Directions:
- Cook orzo according to package directions. Drain.
- Steam or blanch broccoli and cauliflower in boiling water about 2 minutes or until crisp tender. Drain.
- Combine broccoli, cauliflower, turkey, and roasted red peppers. Mix together. Add orzo and stir to combine. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, prepare mustard vinaigrette. Whisk together sugar and vinegar until sugar is dissolved. Add whole grain mustard, mix. Add garlic, basil, dry mustard and oregano (if desired). Mix. Slowly whisk in the olive oil one Tablespoon at a time.
- Pour desired amount of dressing over the salad. Toss to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until serving time to allow flavors to blend.
