Ingredients:
- 4 cups kale de-stemmed, chopped
- 1 large apple chopped
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup walnuts chopped
- 1/3 cup goat cheese crumbled
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.
- In a bowl, place the de-stemmed, washed, and chopped kale.
- Add the apple, cranberries, walnuts and goat cheese.
- In a small bowl combine the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and salt.
- Pour over salad, toss, and serve.
