Kale Winter Salad

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups kale de-stemmed, chopped
  • 1 large apple chopped
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup walnuts chopped
  • 1/3 cup goat cheese crumbled
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area.
  2. In a bowl, place the de-stemmed, washed, and chopped kale.
  3. Add the apple, cranberries, walnuts and goat cheese.
  4. In a small bowl combine the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and salt.
  5. Pour over salad, toss, and serve.

