Buffalo Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
- 12 eggs, hard-boiled and shelled
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup cooked shredded chicken
- 1/4 cup buffalo sauce
- 1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 Tbsp. dill pickle relish
- paprika, for sprinkling
- sliced celery, for topping
- ranch or blue cheese dressing, for drizzling
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Cut eggs in half and remove yolks to a bowl.
- To the bowl, add cream cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar, mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. Mix thoroughly and scrape into a baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
- Spoon mixture into egg white halves and refrigerate. Before serving, sprinkle with paprika and top with celery slices. Serve with dressing.
