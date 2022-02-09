Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Buffalo Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

  • 12 eggs, hard-boiled and shelled
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup cooked shredded chicken
  • 1/4 cup buffalo sauce
  • 1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp. yellow mustard
  • 2 Tbsp. dill pickle relish
  • paprika, for sprinkling
  • sliced celery, for topping
  • ranch or blue cheese dressing, for drizzling

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Cut eggs in half and remove yolks to a bowl.
  3. To the bowl, add cream cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar, mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. Mix thoroughly and scrape into a baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
  4. Spoon mixture into egg white halves and refrigerate. Before serving, sprinkle with paprika and top with celery slices. Serve with dressing.

