Spinach Artichoke Dip

By -
0
7

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 garlic clove, minced (1 tsp.)
  • 2/3 cup finely shredded parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup finely shredded mozzarella cheese
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 1 (14 oz) can quartered artichoke hearts,
  • 6 oz. frozen spinach,

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 1 quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. In a mixing bowl stir together cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella and pepper.
  3. Drain and squeeze excess liquid from artichokes and thawed spinach; chop and sir in to cream cheese mixture.
  4. Spread mixture evenly into prepared baking dish.
  5. Bake in preheated oven until heated through and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Serve warm with tortilla chips or toasted baguette slices.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.