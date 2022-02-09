Spinach Artichoke Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 garlic clove, minced (1 tsp.)
- 2/3 cup finely shredded parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup finely shredded mozzarella cheese
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 (14 oz) can quartered artichoke hearts,
- 6 oz. frozen spinach,
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 1 quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a mixing bowl stir together cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella and pepper.
- Drain and squeeze excess liquid from artichokes and thawed spinach; chop and sir in to cream cheese mixture.
- Spread mixture evenly into prepared baking dish.
- Bake in preheated oven until heated through and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Serve warm with tortilla chips or toasted baguette slices.
