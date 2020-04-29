Buffalo-Style Beef Tacos

Buffalo-Style Beef Tacos

Courtesy of: Beef Checkoff www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)
  • 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce
  • 8 taco shells
  • 1 cup thinly sliced lettuce
  • 1/4 cup prepared blue cheese dressing
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/3 cup chopped celery
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
  • Carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs (optional)

Directions:

  1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes (until done), breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally.
  2. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings. Return to skillet; stir in pepper sauce. Cook and stir 1 minute or until heated through.
  3. Meanwhile, heat taco shells according to package directions.
  4. Evenly spoon beef mixture into taco shells. Add lettuce; drizzle with dressing. Top evenly with carrot, celery and cilantro.
  5. Garnish with carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs, if desired.

