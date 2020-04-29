Buffalo-Style Beef Tacos
Courtesy of: Beef Checkoff www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)
- 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce
- 8 taco shells
- 1 cup thinly sliced lettuce
- 1/4 cup prepared blue cheese dressing
- 1/2 cup shredded carrot
- 1/3 cup chopped celery
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- Carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs (optional)
Directions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes (until done), breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally.
- Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings. Return to skillet; stir in pepper sauce. Cook and stir 1 minute or until heated through.
- Meanwhile, heat taco shells according to package directions.
- Evenly spoon beef mixture into taco shells. Add lettuce; drizzle with dressing. Top evenly with carrot, celery and cilantro.
- Garnish with carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs, if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!