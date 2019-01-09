Originally published October 31, 1919
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 eggs (yolks)
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/16 tsp. cayenne
Directions:
- Cream the butter, add the yolks one at a time and beat well; then add the lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- A short time before serving, add boiling water. Cook over boiling water and stir until the mixture is of the consistency of custard, then serve immediately.
