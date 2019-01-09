Hollandaise Sauce

By -
0
10
Hollandaise Sauce over poached eggs, spinach, and bacon on an english muffin

Originally published October 31, 1919

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 2 eggs (yolks)
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/16 tsp. cayenne

Directions:

  1. Cream the butter, add the yolks one at a time and beat well; then add the lemon juice, salt and pepper.
  2. A short time before serving, add boiling water. Cook over boiling water and stir until the mixture is of the consistency of custard, then serve immediately.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleCottage Pudding

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.