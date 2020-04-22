Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

Yield: 1 cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 box white cake mix
  • 8 oz. cream of coconut
  • Shredded sweetened coconut
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk
  • 12 oz. pkg. frozen whipped topping, thawed

Directions:

  1. Bake cake as directed on box using whole eggs in 13”x9” pan.
  2. Mix condensed milk with 4oz of cream of coconut.
  3. While cake is hot, poke holes with fork at 1” intervals and pour milk mixture over cake. Let cool.
  4. For frosting, mix Cool Whip with 4oz of cream of coconut and 1 cup coconut. Put more coconut on top of cake. Enjoy!!

