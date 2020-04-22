Coconut Cake
Yield: 1 cake
Ingredients:
- 1 box white cake mix
- 8 oz. cream of coconut
- Shredded sweetened coconut
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- 12 oz. pkg. frozen whipped topping, thawed
Directions:
- Bake cake as directed on box using whole eggs in 13”x9” pan.
- Mix condensed milk with 4oz of cream of coconut.
- While cake is hot, poke holes with fork at 1” intervals and pour milk mixture over cake. Let cool.
- For frosting, mix Cool Whip with 4oz of cream of coconut and 1 cup coconut. Put more coconut on top of cake. Enjoy!!
