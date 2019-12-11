Magic Disappearing Caramel Clusters
Originally Published on: December 19, 1996
Ingredients:
- 1 bag microwave popcorn, popped
- 1 bag caramels (14oz.)
- 3 Tbsp. half and half
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1 tsp. rum flavoring
- 48 pecan halves
- 1/2 cup canned chocolate fudge frosting
Directions:
- Place 6 cups popped popcorn in large bowl.
- Heat caramels, half-and-half and butter until caramels are melted, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.
- Stir in rum flavoring. Pour caramel mixture over popcorn, toss to coat well.
- Arrange pecan halves in groups of 3 on a greased baking sheet.
- Working quickly, spoon heaping tablespoons of popcorn mixture onto center of each pecan group.
- Spoon frosting in small saucepan; place over low heat until softened. Spoon over each mound of popcorn. Store in a cool place.
