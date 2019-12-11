Magic Disappearing Caramel Clusters

Magic Disappearing Caramel Clusters
Originally Published on: December 19, 1996

Ingredients:

  • 1 bag microwave popcorn, popped
  • 1 bag caramels (14oz.)
  • 3 Tbsp. half and half
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 tsp. rum flavoring
  • 48 pecan halves
  • 1/2 cup canned chocolate fudge frosting

Directions:

  1. Place 6 cups popped popcorn in large bowl.
  2. Heat caramels, half-and-half and butter until caramels are melted, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.
  3. Stir in rum flavoring. Pour caramel mixture over popcorn, toss to coat well.
  4. Arrange pecan halves in groups of 3 on a greased baking sheet.
  5. Working quickly, spoon heaping tablespoons of popcorn mixture onto center of each pecan group.
  6. Spoon frosting in small saucepan; place over low heat until softened. Spoon over each mound of popcorn. Store in a cool place.

