Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 3/4 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 3/4 cups flour
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.
  2. Combine dry ingredients; gradually add to the creamed mixture. Cover and chill for 1 hour.
  3. On a lightly floured surface, roll out to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut with cookie cutters. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. If you prefer unfrosted cookies, sprinkle with colored sugar before baking.
  4. Bake at 350°F for 8 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool on wire racks. Ice and decorate with Royal Icing.

