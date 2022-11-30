Sugar Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 3/4 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla.
- Combine dry ingredients; gradually add to the creamed mixture. Cover and chill for 1 hour.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut with cookie cutters. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. If you prefer unfrosted cookies, sprinkle with colored sugar before baking.
- Bake at 350°F for 8 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool on wire racks. Ice and decorate with Royal Icing.
