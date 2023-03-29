Carrot Cake Cupcakes

By -
0
14
Carrot cake cupcakes with cream cheese for Easter

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • ½ tsp. ground allspice
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. ground nutmeg
  • ⅛ tsp. ground cloves
  • 1 ½ cups dark brown sugar
  • ¾ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 3 cups freshly grated carrots
  • 1 cup chopped pecans

Ingredients for Frosting:

  • 1 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 tsp. lemon juice
  • 2 cups powdered sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line 18 standard muffin cups with paper liners.
  2. Sift flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, allspice, salt, nutmeg and cloves together in a large mixing bowl.
  3. Mix brown sugar, sour cream, white sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla together until smooth.
  4. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and stir until just combined.
  5. Stir in carrots, then fold in pecans.
  6. Divide batter evenly between the prepared muffin cups.
  7. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean, 17 to 20 minutes.
  8. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.
  9. While the cupcakes are cooling, beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
  10. Add powdered sugar, a bit at a time, until smooth and desired sweetness is achieved.
  11. Spread onto cooled cupcakes

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.