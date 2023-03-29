Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. ground allspice
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. ground nutmeg
- ⅛ tsp. ground cloves
- 1 ½ cups dark brown sugar
- ¾ cup sour cream
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 3 cups freshly grated carrots
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Ingredients for Frosting:
- 1 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- 2 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line 18 standard muffin cups with paper liners.
- Sift flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, allspice, salt, nutmeg and cloves together in a large mixing bowl.
- Mix brown sugar, sour cream, white sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla together until smooth.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and stir until just combined.
- Stir in carrots, then fold in pecans.
- Divide batter evenly between the prepared muffin cups.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean, 17 to 20 minutes.
- Cool in the tin for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 20 minutes.
- While the cupcakes are cooling, beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
- Add powdered sugar, a bit at a time, until smooth and desired sweetness is achieved.
- Spread onto cooled cupcakes
