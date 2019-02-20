Casserole Bread
Yield: 1 loaf
Prep time:1 hour
Cooking time:40 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all purpose flour (up to 2/3 cup more, if needed)
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 to 3 teaspoons instant minced onion
- 2 teaspoons dill seed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 pkg. active dry yeast
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon margarine or butter
- 1 cup small curd creamed cottage cheese
- 1 egg
- 2 teaspoons margarine or butter, melted
- 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, if desired
Directions:
- In large bowl, combine 1 cup flour, sugar, onion, dill seed, 1 teaspoon salt, baking soda and yeast; mix well.
- In small saucepan, heat water, 1 tablespoon margarine and cottage cheese until very warm (120 to 130°F.). Add warm liquid and egg to flour mixture; blend at low speed until moistened. Beat 3 minutes at medium speed. By hand, stir in remaining 1 to 1 2/3 cups flour to form a stiff batter.
- Cover loosely with greased plastic wrap and cloth towel. Let rise in warm place (80 to 85°F.) until light and doubled in size, 45 to 60 minutes.
- Generously grease 1 1/2 or 2-quart casserole.
- Stir down batter to remove all air bubbles. Turn into greased casserole. Cover; let rise in warm place until light and doubled in size, 30 to 45 minutes.
- Heat oven to 350°F. Uncover dough.
- Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until loaf is deep golden brown and sounds hollow when lightly tapped. If necessary, cover with foil to prevent over-browning.
- Remove from casserole; place on wire rack. Brush loaf with melted margarine; sprinkle with coarse salt.
- Cool 15 minutes. Serve warm or cool.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!