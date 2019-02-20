Chicken and Dumpling Casserole
Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:35 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 Tablespoons oil
- 1 cup chopped onion (about 1 medium)
- 1 cup chopped carrots (about 2 small)
- 1 cup chopped celery (about 2 stalks)
- 3 cups low sodium chicken broth (see notes)
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 2 cups cooked chicken, bite sized
- 1 cup frozen peas
- salt and pepper (1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon)
Ingredients for Dumplings:
- 1 cup flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- 1⁄3 cup nonfat or 1% milk
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet) and saute onions, carrots and celery until soft.
- Add a small amount of unheated broth to the flour and stir until smooth. Slowly mix in remaining broth and add to skillet. Stir over medium heat as the mixture thickens.
- Add the chicken, peas, salt and pepper. Heat on low while making dumplings.
- Dumplings: sift the flour, baking powder and salt together into a mixing bowl.
- Add the egg to the milk and beat until well blended. Stir into the flour until well combined.
- Pour the chicken mixture into a lightly oiled or sprayed casserole dish. Drop dumpling dough by spoonfuls onto chicken mixture. (makes about 8 dumplings)
- Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until the dumplings are golden brown.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
