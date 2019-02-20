Chicken and Dumpling Casserole

Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:35 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tablespoons oil
  • 1 cup chopped onion (about 1 medium)
  • 1 cup chopped carrots (about 2 small)
  • 1 cup chopped celery (about 2 stalks)
  • 3 cups low sodium chicken broth (see notes)
  • 3 Tablespoons flour
  • 2 cups cooked chicken, bite sized
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • salt and pepper (1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon)

Ingredients for Dumplings:

  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1⁄3 cup nonfat or 1% milk

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet) and saute onions, carrots and celery until soft.
  2. Add a small amount of unheated broth to the flour and stir until smooth. Slowly mix in remaining broth and add to skillet. Stir over medium heat as the mixture thickens.
  3. Add the chicken, peas, salt and pepper. Heat on low while making dumplings.
  4. Dumplings: sift the flour, baking powder and salt together into a mixing bowl.
  5. Add the egg to the milk and beat until well blended. Stir into the flour until well combined.
  6. Pour the chicken mixture into a lightly oiled or sprayed casserole dish. Drop dumpling dough by spoonfuls onto chicken mixture. (makes about 8 dumplings)
  7. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until the dumplings are golden brown.
  8. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

