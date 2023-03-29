Cavatini
Ingredients:
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cups sliced and quartered pepperoni
- 16 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1 6 oz. can tomato paste
- 1 32 oz. jar spaghetti sauce
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 cup rigatoni pasta
- 1 cup rotini pasta
- 1 cup macaroni
- 1 pound ricotta cheese
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, combine green pepper, onion, pepperoni, mushrooms, tomato paste, spaghetti sauce, and garlic. Cover, and simmer for one hour.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Mix together pasta, ricotta, 1 1/2 cups mozzarella, and Parmesan. In a 9-by-13 inch baking dish, alternate pasta and cheese mixture and sauce mixture, ending with sauce. Top with remaining mozzarella.
- Bake in a preheated oven for 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
