Celery with Apricot Blue Cheese Spread

By -
0
8

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. crumbled blue cheese
  • 3 Tbsp. fat-free cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup fat-free yogurt (plain)
  • 4 dried apricots
  • 4 dried figs or dates
  • 1/4 cup pecans
  • 8 stalks celery

Directions:

  1. Chop dried fruit and pecans. Mix blue cheese, cream cheese, and yogurt with a fork or hand mixer until smooth. Stir in chopped, dried fruit and pecans.
  2. Refrigerate spread until ready for use. Slice celery stalks into 3-4 inch sticks. Fill celery pieces with spread.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articlePecan Tassies

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.