Pecan Tassies

Originally appeared: October 15, 1992

Pastry Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 cup flour
  • 3 oz. cream cheese

Filling Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups brown sugar (packed)
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 3/4 cup chopped nuts
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. Blend butter and cheese, add flour and blend well; divide into 24 balls and press and shape into tassie pans.
  2. Put nuts into bottom of crust. Pour filling into the crust.
  3. Coconut can be used.
  4. Bake in 325-350 degree oven 30-35 minutes.

Courtesy of: Nina Gerber of Sugarcreek, Ohio

