Originally appeared: October 15, 1992
Pastry Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup flour
- 3 oz. cream cheese
Filling Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups brown sugar (packed)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup chopped nuts
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Blend butter and cheese, add flour and blend well; divide into 24 balls and press and shape into tassie pans.
- Put nuts into bottom of crust. Pour filling into the crust.
- Coconut can be used.
- Bake in 325-350 degree oven 30-35 minutes.
Courtesy of: Nina Gerber of Sugarcreek, Ohio
