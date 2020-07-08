Cheese-Stuffed Sweet Peppers

Cheese-Stuffed Sweet Peppers

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH

Ingredients:

  • 3 medium sized sweet peppers, any color
  • 1 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 8-0z. pkg. shredded cheddar cheese (2 cups)
  • 1 Tbsp. hickory smoked salt
  • Crushed Ritz crackers or fine bread crumbs (seasoned or plain)

Directions:

  1. Remove cores from peppers; quarter peppers lengthwise and place cut-side up in a greased 9×13 baking dish.
  2. Combine cheeses and hickory smoked salt, stuff mixture into peppers.
  3. Top with crushed crackers or bread crumbs in desired amount.
  4. Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes at 400°F.

