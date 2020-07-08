Cheese-Stuffed Sweet Peppers
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Ingredients:
- 3 medium sized sweet peppers, any color
- 1 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
- 1 8-0z. pkg. shredded cheddar cheese (2 cups)
- 1 Tbsp. hickory smoked salt
- Crushed Ritz crackers or fine bread crumbs (seasoned or plain)
Directions:
- Remove cores from peppers; quarter peppers lengthwise and place cut-side up in a greased 9×13 baking dish.
- Combine cheeses and hickory smoked salt, stuff mixture into peppers.
- Top with crushed crackers or bread crumbs in desired amount.
- Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes at 400°F.
