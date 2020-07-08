Teriyaki Ginger Pork Tenderloin
Ingredients:
- 1 lb lean pork tenderloin
- 1 1/2 tbsp low sodium teriyaki sauce
- 1 1/2 tbsp cornstarch
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 3/4 cup pineapple juice
- rim fat from pork
Directions:
- Slice tenderloin into 1/2-inch thick slices. Flatten with palm of hand.
- Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Place over medium high heat until hot.
- Add pork and cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned.
- Combine teriyaki sauce, cornstarch, ginger and pineapple juice; stir well.
- Add to the pork. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 3 minutes.
- Remove pork from skillet and spoon sauce over pork.
