Cheesy Bacon-Ranch Potato Soup

21

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices bacon
  • 1 medium onion, chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 carton (32 oz) reduced sodium chicken broth (4 cups)
  • 3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, diced
  • 1 package (1 oz) Ranch salad dressing & seasoning mix
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 8 oz original cheese, cut into cubes
  • 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (8 oz)

Directions:

  1. Spray 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
  2. Heat 12-inch skillet over medium heat; cook bacon 10 to 15 minutes or until crispy. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Crumble 3 slices of the bacon; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
  3. Crumble remaining 3 slices, and transfer to slow cooker. Pour all but 1 tablespoon bacon drippings out of skillet.
  4. Add onion to skillet; cook 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Transfer onion mixture to slow cooker.
  5. Stir in broth, potatoes and ranch dressing mix.
  6. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 5 to 6 hours or until bubbly and potatoes are tender. Increase heat setting to High; stir in whipping cream.
  7. In small bowl, beat cornstarch and water with whisk.
  8. Beat cornstarch mixture into soup; cover and cook about 15 minutes or until slightly thickened.
  9. Add cheese to slow cooker; stir until melted. Add 1 1/2 cups of the Cheddar cheese; stir until melted.
  10. Serve soup with remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese and reserved crumbled bacon.

