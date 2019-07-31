Cheesy Bacon-Ranch Potato Soup
Ingredients:
- 6 slices bacon
- 1 medium onion, chopped (1 cup)
- 1 carton (32 oz) reduced sodium chicken broth (4 cups)
- 3 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, diced
- 1 package (1 oz) Ranch salad dressing & seasoning mix
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons water
- 8 oz original cheese, cut into cubes
- 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (8 oz)
Directions:
- Spray 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
- Heat 12-inch skillet over medium heat; cook bacon 10 to 15 minutes or until crispy. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Crumble 3 slices of the bacon; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Crumble remaining 3 slices, and transfer to slow cooker. Pour all but 1 tablespoon bacon drippings out of skillet.
- Add onion to skillet; cook 4 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Transfer onion mixture to slow cooker.
- Stir in broth, potatoes and ranch dressing mix.
- Cover; cook on Low heat setting 5 to 6 hours or until bubbly and potatoes are tender. Increase heat setting to High; stir in whipping cream.
- In small bowl, beat cornstarch and water with whisk.
- Beat cornstarch mixture into soup; cover and cook about 15 minutes or until slightly thickened.
- Add cheese to slow cooker; stir until melted. Add 1 1/2 cups of the Cheddar cheese; stir until melted.
- Serve soup with remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese and reserved crumbled bacon.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!