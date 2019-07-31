Slow-Cooker Indian Butter Chicken
Ingredients:
- 3 pieces naan bread
- 1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 pound baby red-skinned potatoes, halved or quartered if large
- 1 Fresno chile or red jalapeno pepper, halved lengthwise, seeded and sliced
- 1 small bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems separated, chopped
- 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 6)
- 1 tablespoon garam masala
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
Directions:
- Crumble 1/2 piece naan into coarse crumbs; transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker. Add the red onion, potatoes, chile and cilantro stems. Arrange the chicken thighs in a single layer over the vegetables and sprinkle with the garam masala, 3/4 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper. Dot with the butter and add the cinnamon stick. Pour the tomato sauce over the top. Cover and cook on low, 7 hours.
- Uncover and switch to the warm setting or turn off. Gently stir in the heavy cream, breaking the chicken into large chunks; let stand 10 minutes. Stir in the cilantro leaves and season with salt. Serve with the remaining naan.
