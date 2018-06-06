Cheesy Black Bean Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup (15-Ounce Can) black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
  • 1 cup diced white onion
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 cups (6-Ounces) shredded mozzarella or monterey jack
  • 2 ounces crumbled cotija or feta

Directions:

  1. In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and jalapeno peppers; saute until onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the beans and smash with the back of a ladle or large spoon until softened and heated through, another 2-3 minutes.
  2. Remove from heat and stir in pre-shredded Real California mozzarella or monterey jack, sour cream, cumin and cayenne pepper, stirring until cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle Real California cotija cheese on top. Serve warm or at room temperature with chips and vegetables.

Note: Leftover dip can be refrigerated and reheated in the microwave.

