Ingredients:
- 1 cup (15-Ounce Can) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- 1 cup diced white onion
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 cups (6-Ounces) shredded mozzarella or monterey jack
- 2 ounces crumbled cotija or feta
Directions:
- In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and jalapeno peppers; saute until onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the beans and smash with the back of a ladle or large spoon until softened and heated through, another 2-3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in pre-shredded Real California mozzarella or monterey jack, sour cream, cumin and cayenne pepper, stirring until cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle Real California cotija cheese on top. Serve warm or at room temperature with chips and vegetables.
Note: Leftover dip can be refrigerated and reheated in the microwave.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!