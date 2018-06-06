Ingredients:
- ½ cup granola
- ½ tsp. + ¼ tsp cinnamon
- ½ Tbsp. honey
- 4 oz. cream cheese
- ½ cup plain yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- ¼ tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Line a cupcake tin with 5 cupcake liners Mix together granola, ¼ tsp cinnamon, and honey. You want the mixture to stick together. If it’s not, add a little more honey. Press a spoonful of the granola mixture into each cupcake liner.
- With a hand mixer, mix together cream cheese, yogurt, brown sugar, sugar, vanilla, and ½ tsp cinnamon.
- Once the cream cheese mixture is smooth and well mixed, pour the mix into 5 muffin tins. Freeze overnight or for at least 8 hours.
- When you take them out of the freezer the muffins may stick to the tin. Wait a minute and they should come out with ease. Store in freezer.
