Cinnamon Roll Frozen Yogurt Muffins

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup granola
  • ½ tsp. + ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ Tbsp. honey
  • 4 oz. cream cheese
  • ½ cup plain yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • ¼ tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. Line a cupcake tin with 5 cupcake liners Mix together granola, ¼ tsp cinnamon, and honey. You want the mixture to stick together. If it’s not, add a little more honey. Press a spoonful of the granola mixture into each cupcake liner.
  2. With a hand mixer, mix together cream cheese, yogurt, brown sugar, sugar, vanilla, and ½ tsp cinnamon.
  3. Once the cream cheese mixture is smooth and well mixed, pour the mix into 5 muffin tins. Freeze overnight or for at least 8 hours.
  4. When you take them out of the freezer the muffins may stick to the tin. Wait a minute and they should come out with ease. Store in freezer.

