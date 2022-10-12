Cheesy Chive Popovers

By -
0
2

Cheesy Chive Popovers

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flour
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh chives, finely snipped
  • 1¼ cup milk, room temperature
  • 2 eggs, room temperature
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 4 oz. Gruyere cheese, coarsely grated

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 450°F. Grease 2 mini muffin pans.
  2. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper and chives.
  3. In another bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs and butter.
  4. Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Some lumps will remain.
  5. Fill the muffin cups with batter 1/4-inch from the rim. Place a pinch of cheese in the center of each filled cup.
  6. Bake, without opening the oven door, for 10 minutes.
  7. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and bake until the popovers are fully puffed and browned, about 8-10 minutes longer.
  8. Transfer to a platter and serve. Great filled with ham or chicken salad or served with this Creamy Herb Spread recipe

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSpinach Mushroom Strata
Next articleSpaghetti Carbonara

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.