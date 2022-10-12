Cheesy Chive Popovers
Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- salt and pepper
- 1 Tbsp. fresh chives, finely snipped
- 1¼ cup milk, room temperature
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 4 oz. Gruyere cheese, coarsely grated
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 450°F. Grease 2 mini muffin pans.
- In a large bowl, stir together the flour, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper and chives.
- In another bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs and butter.
- Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Some lumps will remain.
- Fill the muffin cups with batter 1/4-inch from the rim. Place a pinch of cheese in the center of each filled cup.
- Bake, without opening the oven door, for 10 minutes.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and bake until the popovers are fully puffed and browned, about 8-10 minutes longer.
- Transfer to a platter and serve. Great filled with ham or chicken salad or served with this Creamy Herb Spread recipe
