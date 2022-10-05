Spinach Mushroom Strata

By -
0
1

Spinach Mushroom Strata

Ingredients:

  • 16 slices of sliced bread, Italian style
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 2 Tbsp. thyme
  • 8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced
  • 3 cups fresh spinach
  • 2 cups Swiss cheese, grated
  • 8 eggs
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tsp. dijon mustard or coarse brown mustard
  • ½ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

Directions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  2. Cut bread into 1 inch cubes and place in large bowl. Set aside.
  3. In a large pan over medium heat, cook the onions, mushrooms and thyme in the butter until softened.
  4. Add spinach to the pan and cook another 5 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and let cool.
  5. In a blender combine the eggs, milk, heavy cream, mustard and nutmeg and blend well.
  6. In a large mixing bowl that has the cubed bread in it, add the cooled onion and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and egg mixture. Fold mixture together until the bread cubes are submerged.
  7. Turn out mixture into a buttered 9×13 baking dish. Bake the strata uncovered until it is golden brown and does not shimmy when you shake the pan, about 1 hour.
  8. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSpinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.