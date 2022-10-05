Spinach Mushroom Strata
Ingredients:
- 16 slices of sliced bread, Italian style
- 1 small onion, diced
- 2 Tbsp. thyme
- 8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 3 cups fresh spinach
- 2 cups Swiss cheese, grated
- 8 eggs
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tsp. dijon mustard or coarse brown mustard
- ½ tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F.
- Cut bread into 1 inch cubes and place in large bowl. Set aside.
- In a large pan over medium heat, cook the onions, mushrooms and thyme in the butter until softened.
- Add spinach to the pan and cook another 5 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and let cool.
- In a blender combine the eggs, milk, heavy cream, mustard and nutmeg and blend well.
- In a large mixing bowl that has the cubed bread in it, add the cooled onion and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and egg mixture. Fold mixture together until the bread cubes are submerged.
- Turn out mixture into a buttered 9×13 baking dish. Bake the strata uncovered until it is golden brown and does not shimmy when you shake the pan, about 1 hour.
- Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.
