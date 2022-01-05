Chia Guacamole
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups Roma tomatoes, diced with juice
- 1 tsp. chia seeds
- 1 tsp. jalapeno, charred, peeled, seeded and finely minced (optional)
- 3 avocados, peeled, pitted and mashed
- 1 tsp. fresh garlic, finely minced
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
Directions:
- In a bowl, combine chia seed, diced tomato and juice. Set aside for 10 minutes, allowing the chia seed to swell.
- In another bowl, add remaining ingredients together and mix well.
- Let this mixture set for 10 minutes, then add tomato chia mixture. Serve with raw veggies.
