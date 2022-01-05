Chia Guacamole

By -
0
11

Chia Guacamole

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups Roma tomatoes, diced with juice
  • 1 tsp. chia seeds
  • 1 tsp. jalapeno, charred, peeled, seeded and finely minced (optional)
  • 3 avocados, peeled, pitted and mashed
  • 1 tsp. fresh garlic, finely minced
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, combine chia seed, diced tomato and juice. Set aside for 10 minutes, allowing the chia seed to swell.
  2. In another bowl, add remaining ingredients together and mix well.
  3. Let this mixture set for 10 minutes, then add tomato chia mixture. Serve with raw veggies.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.